    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Christopher Mckelvain [Image 5 of 6]

    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Christopher Mckelvain

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Stouffer, left, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, congratulates Staff Sgt. Christopher Mckelvain, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron physical security NCO in charge, as Marauder of the Week within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 12, 2025. Mckelvain was recognized for his contributions in roles such as asset custodian, facility manager and unit control center representative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 07:54
    Photo ID: 9045065
    VIRIN: 250512-F-NI494-1137
    Resolution: 4944x3289
    Size: 10.24 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Security Forces
    police week
    marauder of the week
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

