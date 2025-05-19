Marauder of the Week: SSgt Christopher Mckelvain

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Mckelvain, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron physical security NCO in charge, operates an off-road utility vehicle within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 12, 2025. The 386th ESFS is responsible for safeguarding assets and maintaining security across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)