    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Christopher Mckelvain [Image 4 of 6]

    Marauder of the Week: SSgt Christopher Mckelvain

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Mckelvain, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron physical security NCO in charge, operates an off-road utility vehicle within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 12, 2025. The 386th ESFS is responsible for safeguarding assets and maintaining security across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)

    386 AEW
    USAFCENT
    Security Forces
    police week
    marauder of the week
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

