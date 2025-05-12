U.S., Japan display interoperability during Friendship Jump 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zach Purcell, 8th Fighter Wing survival, evasion, resistance, and escape specialist, left, receives flight details from Staff Sgt. Benjamin Pall, 36th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, during an aerial demonstration for the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)