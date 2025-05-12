A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 412th Test Wing, conducts a military free fall demonstration during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival also included live performances from bands, static displays and military working dog demonstrations (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9044589
|VIRIN:
|250518-F-ID959-1257
|Resolution:
|4546x3031
|Size:
|7.3 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Japan display interoperability during Friendship Jump 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.