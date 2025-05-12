U.S., Japan display interoperability during Friendship Jump 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 412th Test Wing, conducts a military free fall demonstration during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival also included live performances from bands, static displays and military working dog demonstrations (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)