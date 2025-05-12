Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Japan display interoperability during Friendship Jump 2025 [Image 6 of 10]

    U.S., Japan display interoperability during Friendship Jump 2025

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 412th Test Wing, conducts a military free fall demonstration during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 23:04
    Photo ID: 9044588
    VIRIN: 250518-F-ID959-1245
    Resolution: 4173x2782
    Size: 6.19 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, U.S., Japan display interoperability during Friendship Jump 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    Allies
    Partnership
    Friendship Festival
    Static Line
    MFF
    FF25

