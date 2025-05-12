U.S., Japan display interoperability during Friendship Jump 2025

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darren Battle, 36th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, looks out the window of a C-130J Super Hercules during an aerial demonstration for the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival is a long-standing tradition in the spirit of fostering a stronger bond between the U.S. base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|05.18.2025
|05.18.2025 23:04
|9044590
|250518-F-ID959-1284
|4640x3712
|12.18 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|1
|0
