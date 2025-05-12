Paratroopers assigned to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade jump from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The Friendship Festival is a two-day bilateral event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
