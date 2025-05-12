An attendee smiles while walking toward the flight line for Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training conducted at Yokota, and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
|05.18.2025
|05.18.2025 19:45
|9044400
|250518-F-LX373-1033
|5702x3801
|2.16 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|2
|0
