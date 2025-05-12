Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jeovanny Vasquez, 374th Operations Group UH-1N Huey instructor flight engineer, signs a photo for an attendee during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. People from the local community attended the two-day festival to enjoy a variety of cuisines, view static aircraft and learn about the U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)