Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron conducts a flyover for an aerial demonstration during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The Friendship Festival is a two-day bilateral event aimed at enhancing the United States and Japanese relationship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)