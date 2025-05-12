3rd Infantry Division Integrates New Technologies at Combined Resolve 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Anton Lane, a combat medic with specialized drone training, assigned to 5-7 Cavalry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division puts away a Skydio X10E4TT Drone as part of the Transforming in Contact (TiC) initiative during exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 17, 2025. TiC is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of our formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill, Released).