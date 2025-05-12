3rd Infantry Division Integrates New Technologies at Combined Resolve 25-2

A Skydio X10E4TT Drone, operated by Spc. Anton Lane, a combat medic with specialized drone training, assigned to 5-7 Cavalry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, as part of the Transforming in Contact (TiC) initiative, scans the area during exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 17, 2025. TiC is grounded in one principle: increasing the lethality of our formations by creating more agile and mobile units capable of responding to complex combat scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill, Released).
Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 08:07
Photo ID:
|9043768
VIRIN:
|250517-A-VM883-1040
Resolution:
|4460x2973
Size:
|362.87 KB
Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|0
