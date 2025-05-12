Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Integrates New Technologies at Combined Resolve 25-2 [Image 1 of 5]

    3rd Infantry Division Integrates New Technologies at Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Anton Lane, a combat medic with specialized drone training, assigned to 5-7 Cavalry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division prepares to deploy a Skydio X10E4TT Drone as part of the Transforming in Contact initiative during exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 17, 2025. Investing in next-generation capabilities is critical to maintain a lethal edge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill, Released).

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 08:07
    Photo ID: 9043767
    VIRIN: 250517-Z-VM883-1027
    Resolution: 3360x4367
    Size: 872.24 KB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    EUCOM
    TiC
    JMRC Hohenfels
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve
    7 ATC TrainToWin

