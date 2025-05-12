3rd Infantry Division Integrates New Technologies at Combined Resolve 25-2

Spc. Anton Lane, a combat medic with specialized drone training, assigned to 5-7 Cavalry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division operates a Skydio X10E4TT Drone as part of the Transforming in Contact (TiC) initiative during exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 17, 2025. TiC factors into the U.S. Army’s transition from the legacy Infantry Brigade Combat Team to the Mobile and Light Brigade Combat Team. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill, Released).
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 08:06
|Photo ID:
|9043769
|VIRIN:
|250517-A-VM883-1043
|Resolution:
|2956x4523
|Size:
|702.09 KB
|Location:
|HOHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
