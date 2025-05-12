3rd Infantry Division Integrates New Technologies at Combined Resolve 25-2

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Anton Lane, a combat medic with specialized drone training, assigned to 5-7 Cavalry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division operates a Skydio X10E4TT as part of the Transforming in Contact initiative during exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 17, 2025. Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 builds and validates 3ID’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) construct to further test new technologies and systems designed to enhance our warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill, Released).