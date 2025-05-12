Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Infantry Division Integrates New Technologies at Combined Resolve 25-2 [Image 4 of 5]

    3rd Infantry Division Integrates New Technologies at Combined Resolve 25-2

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Anton Lane, a combat medic with specialized drone training, assigned to 5-7 Cavalry, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division operates a Skydio X10E4TT as part of the Transforming in Contact initiative during exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 at Hohenfels, Germany on May 17, 2025. Exercise Combined Resolve 25-2 builds and validates 3ID’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) construct to further test new technologies and systems designed to enhance our warfighting readiness and ability to respond to crisis or conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Hill, Released).

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.18.2025 08:06
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
