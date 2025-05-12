NTAG Miami Supports Community Armed Forces Day Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WESTON, Fla. (May 17, 2025) Military personnel and local residents gather to commemorate Armed Forces Day with an observance held at a Mission BBQ in Weston, Fla., on May 17, 2025. Community members honored those who serve and have served in defense of the United States. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami has recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)