    NTAG Miami Supports Community Armed Forces Day Celebration [Image 7 of 8]

    NTAG Miami Supports Community Armed Forces Day Celebration

    WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    WESTON, Fla. (May 17, 2025) Military personnel and local residents gather to commemorate Armed Forces Day with an observance held at a Mission BBQ in Weston, Fla., on May 17, 2025. Community members honored those who serve and have served in defense of the United States. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami has recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 23:24
    Photo ID: 9043590
    VIRIN: 250517-N-N0026-1060
    Location: WESTON, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    This work, NTAG Miami Supports Community Armed Forces Day Celebration [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

