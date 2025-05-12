Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Miami Participates in Armed Forces Day Ceremony [Image 1 of 8]

    NTAG Miami Participates in Armed Forces Day Ceremony

    WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    WESTON, Fla. (May 17, 2025) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami Sailors, center right, pose for a photo with Charles W. Flanagan High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets during an Armed Forces Day observance held in the parking lot of Mission BBQ in Weston, Fla., May 17, 2025. Community members gathered to honor those who serve and have served in defense of the United States. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami has recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 23:24
    Photo ID: 9043584
    VIRIN: 250517-N-N0026-1004
    Location: WESTON, FLORIDA, US
