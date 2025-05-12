NTAG Miami Supports Community Armed Forces Day Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WESTON, Fla. (May 17, 2025) An American flag waves during an Armed Forces Day observance held at a Mission BBQ in Weston, Fla., on May 17, 2025. Community members gathered to honor those who serve and have served in defense of the United States. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami has recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (Courtesy photo)