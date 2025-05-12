NTAG Miami Supports Community Armed Forces Day Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

WESTON, Fla. (May 17 2025) From left: Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG Miami) Sailors, Tactical Law Enforcement Team South Coast Guardsman, and Army Miami Medical Recruiting Station and Florida Army National Guard Soldiers, take a photo during an Armed Forces Day observance held in the parking lot of Mission BBQ in Weston, Fla., May 17, 2025. Military and community members gathered to honor those who serve and have served in defense of the United States. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami has recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (Courtesy photo)