Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit Guam Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 16, 2025) Cmdr. Paul Tortora, commanding officer of Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit Guam, speaks during a change of command ceremony at the Naval Base Guam chapel, May 16. Tortora relieved Cmdr. Kris Blandin of command during the ceremony. MSC directs and supports operations that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 22:23
|Photo ID:
|9043569
|VIRIN:
|250516-N-ML137-1092
|Resolution:
|6524x4354
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
