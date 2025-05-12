Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit Guam Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit Guam Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    05.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 16, 2025) Cmdr. Paul Tortora, commanding officer of Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit Guam, speaks during a change of command ceremony at the Naval Base Guam chapel, May 16. Tortora relieved Cmdr. Kris Blandin of command during the ceremony. MSC directs and supports operations that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 22:23
    Photo ID: 9043569
    VIRIN: 250516-N-ML137-1092
    Resolution: 6524x4354
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Guam
    MSC
    SSU
    MSCFE

