Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit Guam Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 16, 2025) Capt. David Reyes, commodore, Military Sealift Command Far East, officiates the turnover between Cmdr. Kris Blandin, outgoing commanding officer of MSC Ship Support Unit Guam, and Cmdr. Paul Tortora, incoming commanding officer of MSC SSU Guam, during a change of command ceremony at the Naval Base Guam chapel, May 16. MSC directs and supports operations that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

Military Sealift Command (MSC) Ship Support Unit (SSU) Guam held a Change of Command (CoC) ceremony, May 16, 2025, marking a transition in leadership that underscores the continued strategic importance of the U.S. Navy’s logistics and support operations in the Indo-Pacific region.



The ceremony, held in the chapel at Naval Base Guam, saw the outgoing officer, Cmdr. Kristopher M. Blandin, relinquish command to Cmdr. Paul J. Tortora, in a time-honored naval tradition.



Capt. David L. Reyes, commodore, MSC Far East, presided over the CoC that was witnessed by a crowd of various commanding officers, staffs, and family members.



“As the logistical backbone of the U.S. Navy’s global reach, MSC plays a critical role in sustaining naval forces worldwide,” said Reyes. “Ship Support Unit Guam serves as a vital hub, ensuring that MSC vessels are fully mission-capable through timely maintenance, logistical support, and coordination of pier-side services.”



Reyes foot-stomped the importance of Guam and it’s a strategic location as a lifeline for naval operations. “Our mission here ensures that the U.S. Navy can operate freely and effectively in one of the most dynamic maritime environments in the world,” said Reyes.



The Indo-Pacific region remains a central focus of U.S. defense strategy, with increasing emphasis on free and open maritime operations amid evolving security dynamics. Ship Support Unit Guam is pivotal in supporting MSC’s fleet of civilian-crewed vessels that transport military cargo, fuel, and supplies across thousands of nautical miles.



Blandin, a native of Boise, Idaho, assumed command of SSU Guam in July 2024. During his tour, he led a team that bolstered MSC’s ability to rapidly re-arm, re-supply, re-fuel, and repair ships across the full spectrum of operations; and guaranteed MSC’s ability to support the warfighters.



In his final address to SSU Guam, Blandin credited the command’s success to the hard-working team.



Blandin emphasized that the strength of SSU Guam lies in its people and that he was proud of what they achieved together; Further, he expressed confidence that the team will continue to thrive under new leadership.



“SSU Guam is a team of true professionals that was truly remarkable, and I can say that I’ve never worked with a group that loved what they do, more than this group,” said Blandin. “All the accomplishments credited to me, none of that was me, that was purely the team here that supported me all along the way. I truly believe that was the way we operated here at SSU Guam; we operated as a team up and down the chain of command.”



Tortora assumed leadership of SSU Guam, which provides operations, logistics, maintenance, and administrative support for all MSC operated, controlled, and interest vessels in support of the type commander and/or as directed by the area commander in support of the fleet commander.



“The MSC role, pre-positioning and providing supplies, is a big deal in our modern age,” said Tortora. “Guam has embraced a more prominent role in the Pacific spotlight for naval readiness and I’m really pleased and excited to be part of that and lead a fantastic team.”



Tortora’s past assignments include executive officer of USS Rushmore (LSD 47). He served division officer tours as a surface warfare officer in USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) as electrical officer and training officer.



As a department head he served as operations officer in USS Porter (DDG 78) and combat systems officer in USS Cowpens (CG 63).



Tortora served ashore as the flag lieutenant to Expeditionary Strike Group Seven/Commander Task Force Seven Six and most recently as a fleet scheduler at Naval Forces Europe/Naval Forces Africa/US Sixth Fleet.



Located approximately 6,000 miles from the U.S. West Coast, Guam provides unmatched forward logistics capabilities. It serves as a launch point and replenishment hub for naval and joint forces operating throughout the Western Pacific, South China Sea, and beyond.



MSC Far East ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.