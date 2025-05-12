Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit Guam Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 16, 2025) Capt. David Reyes, commodore, Military Sealift Command Far East, awards Cmdr. Kris Blandin with the Meritorious Service Medal during a change of command ceremony for MSC Ship Support Unit Guam at the Naval Base Guam chapel, May 16. Blandin relinquished command of MSC SSU to Cmdr. Paul Tortora during the ceremony. MSC directs and supports operations that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)