    Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit Guam Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit Guam Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    05.16.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 16, 2025) Capt. David Reyes, commodore, Military Sealift Command Far East, officiates the turnover between Cmdr. Kris Blandin, outgoing commanding officer of MSC Ship Support Unit Guam, and Cmdr. Paul Tortora, incoming commanding officer of MSC SSU Guam, during a change of command ceremony at the Naval Base Guam chapel, May 16. MSC directs and supports operations that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 22:23
    Photo ID: 9043568
    VIRIN: 250516-N-ML137-1081
    Resolution: 6561x4379
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
    Guam
    MSC
    SSU
    MSCFE

