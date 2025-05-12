Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit Guam Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 16, 2025) Capt. David Reyes, commodore, Military Sealift Command Far East, officiates the turnover between Cmdr. Kris Blandin, outgoing commanding officer of MSC Ship Support Unit Guam, and Cmdr. Paul Tortora, incoming commanding officer of MSC SSU Guam, during a change of command ceremony at the Naval Base Guam chapel, May 16. MSC directs and supports operations that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)