Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit Guam Holds Change of Command Ceremony

NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 16, 2025) Sideboys render honors to Cmdr. Kris Blandin, outgoing commanding officer of Military Sealift Command Ship Support Unit Guam, during a change of command ceremony at the Naval Base Guam chapel, May 16. Blandin relinquished command of MSC SSU to Cmdr. Paul Tortora during the ceremony. MSC directs and supports operations that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)