    TAFDA 5k Run Army Reserve [Image 6 of 7]

    TAFDA 5k Run Army Reserve

    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Spc. Xavier Chavez 

    201st TPASE

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element and the 4th Infantry Division Band take a group photo after finishing the 63rd Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day 5k for Freedom run in Torrance, California, May 17, 2025. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, to honor U.S. armed forces, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Xavier Chavez)

    TAGS

    Reserves
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Armed Forces Day
    U.S. Army
    Torrance AFD

