TAFDA 5k Mayor and General Finish Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, Commander of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command and Grand Marshal of the Torrance Armed Forces Day Activities, and Torrance City Mayor George Chen cross the finish line during the 63rd Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day 5k for Freedom run in Torrance, California, May 17, 2025. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, to honor U.S. armed forces, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Xavier Chavez)