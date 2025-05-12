TAFDA 5k Run Finish

David Delatorre is the first to finish the Torrance Armed Forces Day 5k for Freedom run with a race time of 16:02 in Torrance, California, May 17, 2025. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, to honor U.S. armed forces, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Xavier Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 20:23
|Photo ID:
|9043518
|VIRIN:
|250517-A-FE113-1050
|Resolution:
|4938x3517
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
