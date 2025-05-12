TAFDA 5k Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element and the 4th Infantry Division Band salute the flag during the national anthem during the 63rd Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day 5k for Freedom run in Torrance, California, May 17, 2025. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, to honor U.S. armed forces, fostering patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Xavier Chavez)