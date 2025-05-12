Long Overdue Purple Heart Delivered with Help from NY National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Pfc. Justin Oaks poses for a photo after being presented the Purple Heart medal during a ceremony in the historic Connecticut Street Armory in Buffalo Buffalo, N.Y., May 17, 2025. The medal was presented nearly 20 years after Oaks was wounded in combat in Iraq. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)