    Long Overdue Purple Heart Delivered with Help from NY National Guard [Image 4 of 9]

    Long Overdue Purple Heart Delivered with Help from NY National Guard

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    New York National Guard

    Retired U.S. Army Pfc. Justin Oaks stands in front of Col. William Snyder, an engineer officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 153rd Troop Command Brigade, 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard, after being presented the Purple Heart medal during a ceremony in Buffalo, N.Y., May 17, 2025. The medal was presented nearly 20 years after Oaks was wounded in combat in Iraq. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.17.2025 17:08
    Photo ID: 9043349
    VIRIN: 250517-Z-HB296-2036
    Resolution: 4835x3223
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: BRADFORD, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: GRAND ISLAND, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: GREENVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: JAMESTOWN, NEW YORK, US
    Long Overdue Purple Heart Delivered with Help from NY National Guard

    Purple Heart
    89th MP Brigade
    nationalguard
    NYNG
    153rd Troop Command
    Justin Oaks

