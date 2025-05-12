Retired U.S. Army Pfc. Justin Oaks poses for a photo next to a Humvee after being presented the Purple Heart medal during a ceremony in the historic Connecticut Street Armory in Buffalo Buffalo, N.Y., May 17, 2025. The medal was presented nearly 20 years after Oaks was wounded in combat in Iraq, serving as the gunner in a Humvee like the one he stood in front of. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2025 17:08
|Photo ID:
|9043346
|VIRIN:
|250517-Z-HB296-2107
|Resolution:
|4508x3006
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|BRADFORD, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Hometown:
|GREENVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Hometown:
|JAMESTOWN, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Long Overdue Purple Heart Delivered with Help from NY National Guard [Image 9 of 9], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Long Overdue Purple Heart Delivered with Help from NY National Guard
No keywords found.