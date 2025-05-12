Long Overdue Purple Heart Delivered with Help from NY National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 153rd Troop Command Brigade, 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard stand in formation during a ceremony to present the Purple Heart medal to Retired Pfc. Justin Oaks in Buffalo, N.Y., May 17, 2025. The medal was presented nearly 20 years after Oaks was wounded in combat in Iraq. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)