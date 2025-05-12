Long Overdue Purple Heart Delivered with Help from NY National Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Army Pfc. Justin Oaks shakes hands with Sgt. Maj. Frederic Trunzo, an infantry senior sergeant assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 153rd Troop Command Brigade, 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard, after being presented the Purple Heart medal during a ceremony in Buffalo, N.Y., May 17, 2025. The medal was presented nearly 20 years after Oaks was wounded in combat in Iraq. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Avery Schneider)