U.S. service members pose for a photo after the Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony at Tulane University, New Orleans, May 16, 2025. During the ceremony service members from several schools in the New Orleans area commissioned as officers into the Armed Forces of the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Jenkins)