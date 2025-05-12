Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony [Image 3 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. service member cadets prepare to carry the colors during the Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony at Tulane University, New Orleans, May 16, 2025. During the ceremony service members from several schools in the New Orleans area commissioned as officers into the Armed Forces of the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Jenkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 18:10
    Photo ID: 9042225
    VIRIN: 250516-M-QP496-1003
    Resolution: 7889x5262
    Size: 22.83 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony
    Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony
    Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony
    Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony
    Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony
    Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony
    Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony
    Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony
    Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony
    Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony
    Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARFORRES
    Commissioning
    ROTC
    Tulane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download