    Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony [Image 7 of 11]

    Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony

    NEW OLREANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Scott Jenkins 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, speaks during the Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony at Tulane University, New Orleans, May 16, 2025. Anderson served as the guest of honor for the ceremony and delivered the oath of office to the new officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 18:10
    Photo ID: 9042232
    VIRIN: 250516-M-QP496-1141
    Resolution: 7497x5000
    Size: 20.52 MB
    Location: NEW OLREANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Scott Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MARFORRES
    Commissioning
    ROTC
    Tulane

