U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, speaks during the Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony at Tulane University, New Orleans, May 16, 2025. Anderson served as the guest of honor for the ceremony and delivered the oath of office to the new officers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Jenkins)