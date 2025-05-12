Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Leonard F. Anderson IV, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve and U.S. Marine Corps Forces South, leads new officers in reciting the oath of office during the Tulane University Reserve Officer Training Corps Joint Commissioning Ceremony at Tulane University, New Orleans, May 16, 2025. During the ceremony service members from several schools in the New Orleans area commissioned as officers into the Armed Forces of the United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Jenkins)