Commit Phase Family Dinner held at Schriever SFB

An Exceptional Family Member Program flyer sits on a table at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 13, 2025. The support agencies present at this event included the Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce, Guardian Resiliency Team, Military and Family Readiness Center, outdoor recreation, chapel team, school liaison and housing office. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)