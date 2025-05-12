Commit Phase Family Dinner held at Schriever SFB

Photo By Senior Airman Cody Friend | Coloring books and activities sit on a table during the Commit Phase Family Dinner...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Cody Friend | Coloring books and activities sit on a table during the Commit Phase Family Dinner event at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 13, 2025. The event provided an opportunity for Guardians and their families to connect and find support before or during the Guardians’ commit phase, which is one of the three stages of the Space Force Generation model — designed to deliver optimized, and tailored mission readiness for combatant command and service-assigned missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend) see less | View Image Page

The 50th Force Support Squadron held the first Commit Phase Family Dinner on May 13, at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, providing support for Guardians and their families during the commit phase of the Space Force Generation model.



The Space Force Generation model is divided into three phases: prepare, ready and commit. When not in the commit phase, Guardians are either taking leave, engaging in professional development or taking actions to prepare their families for the upcoming commit phase. During the commit phase, Guardians may need support for their mental health, physical health and family readiness which was made readily available at this event.



“The support Guardians may need during a commit phase has to support mental, physical and family readiness,” said U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Griffin, Mission Delta 31 command senior enlisted leader. “Families need to be aware of the various Space Base Delta resources and Delta/Unit Key Support Liaisons to help manage those important tasks and eventualities that will occur during a member’s committed phase.”



The event was attended by the Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce, Guardian Resiliency Team, Military and Family Readiness Center, outdoor recreation, chapel team, school liaison, and housing office. The services provided by these agencies are available to Guardians at all times, however, this event was unique in that it allowed Guardians to connect with their families and seek support if needed.



“This dinner is important because it serves as a crucial moment of connection for the dedicated active-duty Guardians who are currently in their commit phase, a time of intense professional focus and long hours spent away from loved ones,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Samantha Currie, 50th FSS sustainment and community services deputy flight commander. “Recognizing the sacrifices made by both the service members and their families, this dinner is an opportunity to bridge that distance, fostering unity and strengthening the support networks that sustain mission readiness.”



For more information about the support available to Guardians and Airmen, please visit https://www.petersonschriever.spaceforce.mil/about-us/resources/