    Commit Phase Family Dinner held at Schriever SFB [Image 1 of 5]

    Commit Phase Family Dinner held at Schriever SFB

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Robert Cerda, Space Delta 15 – Space Battle Management cyber crew lead, speaks with Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, and his wife, Jennifer, during the Commit Phase Family Dinner at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 13, 2025. By bringing together support agencies and leadership, this event was designed to address the physical, mental and family support challenges Guardians face during the commit phase of the Space Force Generation model. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 17:05
    Photo ID: 9041952
    VIRIN: 250513-X-OF631-1039
    Resolution: 5491x3490
    Size: 11.86 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
    Family
    Readiness
    Space Force
    SPAFORGEN
    50FSS

