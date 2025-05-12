Commit Phase Family Dinner held at Schriever SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force 2nd Lt. Robert Cerda, Space Delta 15 – Space Battle Management cyber crew lead, speaks with Col. Kenneth Klock, Space Base Delta 1 commander, and his wife, Jennifer, during the Commit Phase Family Dinner at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 13, 2025. By bringing together support agencies and leadership, this event was designed to address the physical, mental and family support challenges Guardians face during the commit phase of the Space Force Generation model. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)