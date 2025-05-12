Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commit Phase Family Dinner held at Schriever SFB [Image 5 of 5]

    Commit Phase Family Dinner held at Schriever SFB

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Coloring books and activities sit on a table during the Commit Phase Family Dinner event at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 13, 2025. The event provided an opportunity for Guardians and their families to connect and find support before or during the Guardians’ commit phase, which is one of the three stages of the Space Force Generation model — designed to deliver optimized, and tailored mission readiness for combatant command and service-assigned missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)

    Family
    Readiness
    Space Force
    SPAFORGEN
    50FSS

