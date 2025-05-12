Commit Phase Family Dinner held at Schriever SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coloring books and activities sit on a table during the Commit Phase Family Dinner event at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 13, 2025. The event provided an opportunity for Guardians and their families to connect and find support before or during the Guardians’ commit phase, which is one of the three stages of the Space Force Generation model — designed to deliver optimized, and tailored mission readiness for combatant command and service-assigned missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)