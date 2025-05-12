Commit Phase Family Dinner held at Schriever SFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coloring utensils and activities sit on a table during the Commit Phase Family Dinner event at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, May 13, 2025. By bringing together support agencies and leadership, this event was designed to address the physical, mental and family support challenges Guardians face during the commit phase of the Space Force Generation model. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)