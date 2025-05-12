East Africa Response Force conducts exercise in Somalia

Members of the East Africa Response Force conduct security as an MV-22 Osprey takes off from Mogadishu, Somalia, May 15, 2025, as part of an EARF exercise. The EARF conducted a crisis response drill to Mogadishu, Somalia, one of their primary roles in safeguarding U.S. citizens and commercial interests across the continent. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholas Session)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2025 05:34
|Photo ID:
|9040083
|VIRIN:
|250514-A-EC337-1366
|Resolution:
|7696x5133
|Size:
|22.28 MB
|Location:
|MOGADISHU, SO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
