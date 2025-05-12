Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    East Africa Response Force conducts exercise in Somalia [Image 8 of 8]

    East Africa Response Force conducts exercise in Somalia

    MOGADISHU, SOMALIA

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Session 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Members of the East Africa Response Force conduct security as an MV-22 Osprey takes off from Mogadishu, Somalia, May 15, 2025, as part of an EARF exercise. The EARF conducted a crisis response drill to Mogadishu, Somalia, one of their primary roles in safeguarding U.S. citizens and commercial interests across the continent. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholas Session)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 05:34
    Photo ID: 9040083
    VIRIN: 250514-A-EC337-1366
    Resolution: 7696x5133
    Size: 22.28 MB
    Location: MOGADISHU, SO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

