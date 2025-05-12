East Africa Response Force conducts exercise in Somalia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps crew chief from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 161 scans the landscape of Mogadishu, Somalia, from the back of an MV-22 Osprey May 15, 2025, prior to landing in support of an East Africa Response Force exercise. The EARF conducted a crisis response drill to Mogadishu, Somalia, one of their primary roles in safeguarding U.S. citizens and commercial interests across the continent. (U.S. Army photo by SGT Nicholas Session)