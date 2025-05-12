East Africa Response Force conducts exercise in Somalia

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the East Africa Response Force take off inside an MV-22 Osprey at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 15, 2025. The EARF conducted a crisis response drill to Mogadishu, Somalia, one of their primary roles in safeguarding U.S. citizens and commercial interests across the continent. (U.S. Army photo by SGT Nicholas Session)
