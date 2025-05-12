East Africa Response Force conducts exercise in Somalia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the East Africa Response Force conduct security as an MV-22 Osprey taxis in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 15, 2025, as part of an EARF exercise. The EARF conducted a crisis response drill to Mogadishu, Somalia, one of their primary roles in safeguarding U.S. citizens and commercial interests across the continent. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholas Session)