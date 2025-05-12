East Africa Response Force conducts exercise in Somalia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Picklo, Task Force Associator commander (left), talks with Capt. Omar Aybar, East Africa Response Force commander, after landing in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 15, 2025, as part of an EARF exercise. The EARF conducted a crisis response drill to Mogadishu, Somalia, one of their primary roles in safeguarding U.S. citizens and commercial interests across the continent. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholas Session)