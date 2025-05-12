Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    East Africa Response Force conducts exercise in Somalia [Image 4 of 8]

    East Africa Response Force conducts exercise in Somalia

    MOGADISHU, SOMALIA

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Nicholas Session 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Picklo, Task Force Associator commander (left), talks with Capt. Omar Aybar, East Africa Response Force commander, after landing in Mogadishu, Somalia, May 15, 2025, as part of an EARF exercise. The EARF conducted a crisis response drill to Mogadishu, Somalia, one of their primary roles in safeguarding U.S. citizens and commercial interests across the continent. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nicholas Session)

