21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony

Length of Service honorees pose for a group photo following a recognition ceremony hosted by the 21st Theater Sustainment Command at the Armstrong Club, Vogelweh Military Complex, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 15, 2025. The Civilian Length of Service Award Ceremony was held to thank civilian employees from the 21st TSC for their years of contribution and hard work in ensuring mission success for the unit. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster.
