Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mya Webster 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Length of Service honorees pose for a group photo following a recognition ceremony hosted by the 21st Theater Sustainment Command at the Armstrong Club, Vogelweh Military Complex, Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 15, 2025. The Civilian Length of Service Award Ceremony was held to thank civilian employees from the 21st TSC for their years of contribution and hard work in ensuring mission success for the unit. U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.16.2025 04:39
    Photo ID: 9040060
    VIRIN: 250515-A-LH185-4922
    Resolution: 5340x3560
    Size: 10.3 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Annual Length of Service Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download